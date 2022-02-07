Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes down Morrison 72-45

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Taylor Ridge Rockridge turned out the lights on Morrison 72-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on February 2, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against East Moline United Township and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 24 at Morrison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
