Taylor Ridge Rockridge thwarts Monmouth-Roseville's quest 34-21

Taylor Ridge Rockridge knocked off Monmouth-Roseville 34-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on February 18, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.