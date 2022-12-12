 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge thwarts Monmouth-Roseville's quest 34-21

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge knocked off Monmouth-Roseville 34-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville faced off on February 18, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 5 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News