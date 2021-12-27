 Skip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge triumphs in strong showing over Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44
Taylor Ridge Rockridge triumphs in strong showing over Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44

Taylor Ridge Rockridge showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Brooks College Prep 74-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Moline in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

