Tipton finds its footing in sprinting past Stanwood North Cedar 57-25

Tipton showed it had the juice to douse Stanwood North Cedar in a points barrage during a 57-25 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Tipton and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with December 21, 2021 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For results, click here.
