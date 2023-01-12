Too close for comfort: Aledo Mercer County strains past Galva 58-50

Aledo Mercer County showed its poise to outlast a game Galva squad for a 58-50 victory at Galva High on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Aledo Mercer County and Galva played in a 51-48 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Galva faced off against Princeville and Aledo Mercer County took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 7 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For a full recap, click here.
