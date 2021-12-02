Too close for comfort, Geneseo strains past Galesburg 60-52

Geneseo poked just enough holes in Galesburg's defense to garner a taut 60-52 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 2.

The first quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 17-14 lead over the Silver Streaks.

The Maple Leafs' offense jumped to a 25-20 lead over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

The Maple Leafs' leg-up showed as they carried a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Silver Streaks' finishing flurry, but the Maple Leafs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

