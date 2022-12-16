Too close for comfort: Maquoketa strains past Goose Lake Northeast 57-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Maquoketa didn't mind, dispatching Goose Lake Northeast 57-51 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Maquoketa faced off against Tipton and Goose Lake Northeast took on Calamus-Wheatland on December 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap
