Too close for comfort, West Liberty strains past Durant 49-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Liberty wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 49-40 over Durant on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Durant took on West Branch on January 13 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
