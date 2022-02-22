Too much fuss: Washington stresses Geneseo 61-51

Washington collected a 61-51 victory over Geneseo in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

Washington jumped in front of Geneseo 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

Washington's offense jumped to a 30-22 lead over Geneseo at halftime.

Washington moved in front of Geneseo 37-28 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 24-23 advantage in the frame.

