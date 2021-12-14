 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much punch: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks out Davenport North 59-42
0 comments

Too much punch: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks out Davenport North 59-42

{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dumped Davenport North 59-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on December 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News