 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Washington knocks out Bettendorf 49-36

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids CR Washington trumped Bettendorf 49-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

Bettendorf authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting jumped to a 19-18 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Bulldogs locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

Recently on February 11 , Bettendorf squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News