Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Washington knocks out Bettendorf 49-36

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids CR Washington trumped Bettendorf 49-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 19.

Bettendorf authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's shooting jumped to a 19-18 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Bulldogs locked in a 32-32 stalemate.

