 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too much punch: Davenport Assumption knocks out Davenport Central 50-40

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption dunked Davenport Central 50-40 in Iowa girls basketball on February 9.

In recent action on February 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 4 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morrison routs Orion 60-33

Orion had no answers as Morrison roared to a 60-33 victory on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News