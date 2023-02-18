Riding a wave of production, Davenport North surfed over Iowa City 61-44 at Davenport North High on Feb. 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport North and Iowa City settling for a 2-2 first-quarter knot.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 33-19 lead over the Little Hawks at halftime.

Davenport North jumped to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' advantage was wide enough to weather the Little Hawks' 16-13 margin in the final quarter.

