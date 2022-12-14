Too wild to tame: Kewanee Wethersfield topples Taylor Ridge Rockridge 44-25

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Kewanee Wethersfield prevailed over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 44-25 at Kewanee Wethersfield High on December 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
