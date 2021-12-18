Tough tussle: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steps past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 18.
Recently on December 10 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Cougars took a 33-23 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-9 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.