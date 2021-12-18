 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steps past Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 18.

Recently on December 10 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Cougars took a 33-23 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-9 points differential.

