 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Geneseo breaks free from Galesburg 58-49

  • 0

Geneseo could finally catch its breath after a close call against Galesburg in a 58-49 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Galesburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-13 advantage over Geneseo as the first quarter ended.

The Silver Streaks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-19 lead at half.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Silver Streaks 15-14 in the last stanza.

Last season, Geneseo and Galesburg squared off with January 20, 2022 at Galesburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on January 14, Geneseo squared off with Mundelein in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo mows down Mundelein 49-22

Geneseo showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Mundelein 49-22 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.

West Liberty overcomes Tipton 56-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but West Liberty still prevailed 56-41 against Tipton on January 17 in Iowa girls high school…

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News