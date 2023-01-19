Tough tussle: Geneseo breaks free from Galesburg 58-49

Geneseo could finally catch its breath after a close call against Galesburg in a 58-49 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Galesburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-13 advantage over Geneseo as the first quarter ended.

The Silver Streaks climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-19 lead at half.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-35 lead over Galesburg.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Silver Streaks 15-14 in the last stanza.

