 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tough tussle: Joliet West steps past Moline 55-51

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Joliet West passed in a 55-51 victory at Moline's expense on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 9 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Maroons started on steady ground by forging a 9-1 lead over the Tigers at the end of the first quarter.

Moline came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at half over Joliet West.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring 35-24 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News