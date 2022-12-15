Tough tussle: Rock Island breaks free from Sterling 51-42

Rock Island survived Sterling in a 51-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Sterling faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Galesburg on December 10 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
