Turnovers cost Muscatine in regional loss to PV

Muscatine had seen — and beaten — Pleasant Valley's defense twice in the regular season.
The Spartans ratcheted it up to another level Wednesday night.
Pleasant Valley forced 24 turnovers and edged the Muskies for a 38-34 win in a Class 5A regional opener at Muscatine High School.
"We knew the 2-2-1 was going to be there and we needed to get north-south a little bit more," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "We worked on it, I don't think we attacked it as aggressively as we could have. When we did, we had layups but at the same time, they did a nice job of putting the pressure on and we need to do a better job of handling it."
With the win, Pleasant Valley (10-12) avenges a pair of regular-season losses to the Muskies (11-11) and advances to face No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie Saturday at 5 p.m.
"I think we're coming to a time where we know we can play some good ball," said PV senior Ilah Perez-Johnson, who scored 11 points. "Beating them now, it matters the most right now so it's really exciting. We're getting really fired up and we're pumped for Saturday's game."
While Pleasant Valley had 14 steals, several of the turnovers were due to either throwing the ball away or because of a backcourt violation. Three more turnovers were prevented by heads-up timeout calls from Orvis.
But with Muscatine trailing by a point, 28-27, midway through the fourth quarter, turnovers again became a problem as six straight giveaways allowed PV to open up a 34-27 lead with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game.
"I think we just backed away from them instead of attacking them," junior Zoey Long said. "So they got in our space and they put a lot of pressure on us and we couldn't get by."
Muscatine cut the lead to 36-33 with 16 seconds left before Addie Kerkhoff made two free throws — part of her game-high 16 points — to put the Spartans up 38-33. Though Rylie Moss hit one free throw to cut the lead to 4 and PV's Ellie Scranton missed a pair of free throws to give the Muskies the ball back, but Muscatine couldn't draw a foul on a Madi Petersen 3-point attempt as time expired to end the game.
Long led Muscatine with 11 points, but didn't score in the first half as PV led 6-3 after the first quarter and 16-7 at halftime.
The offense opened up slightly in the second half, and Long hit her first 3 of the night at 2:12 in the third quarter, then hit another one to bring the Muskies to within 24-20.
"We just really wanted to put the first half before us," Long said. "We knew it wasn't our best performance so we knew we could do better and come out stronger. Our team is really competitive and it showed in the second half."
Though the season ends earlier than expected, the future is still quite bright for Muscatine. Despite playing all season without UNI commit Alicia Garcia, the Muskies finished fifth in the MAC and return all but one player.
While Garcia is expected to return next year, her absence helped with the emergence of players like Madi Petersen (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Rylie Moss (3 points, 8 rebounds) and could have the Muskies poised for big things next year.
"This one will stick with them for a while and they'll get to work in the summer," Orvis said. "I think we know we'll have an opportunity; we certainly have to work right. ... I would have loved to have made a little deeper run at this time of year but that just didn't happen and hopefully they're hungry, they'll come back and we just have to turn the page, regroup and get back to work."
However, Muscatine knows it will miss its lone senior in Emily Woepking, who was the team's second-leading scorer and leading facilitator this season.
"Emily just loves the game of basketball; I call her a basketball-first kid," Orvis said. "She's at everything in the summer, every extra event, every volunteer event, she's there and she's been kind of our only veteran voice and presence. Her consistency, her voice and you can see on the floor, her ruggedness, the way she competes, she kind of gives us an edge. We'll miss her for sure."