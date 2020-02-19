Turnovers cost Muscatine in regional loss to PV

Though the season ends earlier than expected, the future is still quite bright for Muscatine. Despite playing all season without UNI commit Alicia Garcia, the Muskies finished fifth in the MAC and return all but one player.

While Garcia is expected to return next year, her absence helped with the emergence of players like Madi Petersen (8 points, 5 rebounds) and Rylie Moss (3 points, 8 rebounds) and could have the Muskies poised for big things next year.

"This one will stick with them for a while and they'll get to work in the summer," Orvis said. "I think we know we'll have an opportunity; we certainly have to work right. ... I would have loved to have made a little deeper run at this time of year but that just didn't happen and hopefully they're hungry, they'll come back and we just have to turn the page, regroup and get back to work."

However, Muscatine knows it will miss its lone senior in Emily Woepking, who was the team's second-leading scorer and leading facilitator this season.

"Emily just loves the game of basketball; I call her a basketball-first kid," Orvis said. "She's at everything in the summer, every extra event, every volunteer event, she's there and she's been kind of our only veteran voice and presence. Her consistency, her voice and you can see on the floor, her ruggedness, the way she competes, she kind of gives us an edge. We'll miss her for sure."

