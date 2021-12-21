Wellman Mid-Prairie collects skin-tight win against Goose Lake Northeast 56-51

Wellman Mid-Prairie wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-51 victory over Goose Lake Northeast in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
Recently on December 14 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Golden Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-37 lead over the Rebels.
The Golden Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring 17-14 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.