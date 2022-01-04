Wellman Mid-Prairie pockets narrow victory over Wilton 43-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Wilton 43-38 on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Recently on December 21 , Wellman Mid-Prairie squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense jumped to a 19-14 lead over Wilton at halftime.
The Golden Hawks matched the Beavers' offensive output 24-24 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
