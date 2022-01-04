 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wellman Mid-Prairie pockets narrow victory over Wilton 43-38
0 Comments

Wellman Mid-Prairie pockets narrow victory over Wilton 43-38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Wilton 43-38 on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Wellman Mid-Prairie squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense jumped to a 19-14 lead over Wilton at halftime.

The Golden Hawks matched the Beavers' offensive output 24-24 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News