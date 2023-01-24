 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie rolls like thunder over Durant 63-22

  • 0

It was a tough night for Durant which was overmatched by Wellman Mid-Prairie in this 63-22 verdict.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant played in a 52-48 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Durant took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford leads Blue Devils to comeback win over Muskies

Ford leads Blue Devils to comeback win over Muskies

The Muscatine girls basketball team led the Davenport Central Blue Devils for most of the team's MAC contest on Tuesday night, but the Blue Devils were too much for the Muskies behind 25 points and 14 rebounds by Addisen Ford.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News