Wellman Mid-Prairie staggers Tipton with resounding performance 76-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tipton 76-43 Friday on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Tipton played in a 52-25 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 5, Tipton faced off against Stanwood North Cedar. Click here for a recap.
