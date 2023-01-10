West Branch outclasses Wilton 52-42

West Branch put together a victorious gameplan to stop Wilton 52-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time West Branch and Wilton played in a 63-62 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.