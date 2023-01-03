 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Branch posts win at Camanche's expense 46-28

West Branch had its hands full but finally brushed off Camanche 46-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

West Branch opened with a 17-5 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Bears opened an enormous 28-11 gap over the Storm at the half.

West Branch pulled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 14-5 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Branch and Camanche squared off with December 21, 2021 at Camanche High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 20, West Branch faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Monticello on December 20 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap.

