West Branch posts win at Camanche's expense 46-28

West Branch had its hands full but finally brushed off Camanche 46-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

West Branch opened with a 17-5 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Bears opened an enormous 28-11 gap over the Storm at the half.

West Branch pulled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm closed the lead with a 14-5 margin in the fourth quarter.

