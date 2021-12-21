 Skip to main content
West Branch rides to cruise control win over Camanche 56-30
West Branch rides to cruise control win over Camanche 56-30

Camanche had no answers as West Branch roared to a 56-30 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

West Branch fought to a 28-17 intermission margin at Camanche's expense.

In recent action on December 14, Camanche faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and West Branch took on Wilton on December 14 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

