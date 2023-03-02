Bettendorf Pleasant Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating West Des Moines Dowling Catholic 50-33 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 12-10 margin over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a meager 25-17 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Maroons 17-8 in the final quarter.

Recently on Feb. 21, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Dubuque Senior in a basketball game. For more, click here.

