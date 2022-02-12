West Liberty finds its footing in victory over Goose Lake Northeast 57-33

West Liberty dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 57-33 victory over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 12.
In recent action on January 29, West Liberty faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Goose Lake Northeast took on Bellevue on February 4 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
