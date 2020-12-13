West Liberty hit by 'bug-a-boo' for second straight game

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — When the flow of the game changed Saturday afternoon, West Liberty's girls basketball team didn't adapt.

And it led to a second consecutive loss for the second-ranked team in Class 3A.

Class 4A No. 6 North Scott returned from quarantine in a big way, earning a signature win before the holiday break by defeating the Comets 58-44 at West Liberty High School.

By the time the horn sounded to end the opening half, West Liberty (0-2) found itself down 29-23 and also in a heap of foul trouble.

Four of the Comets five starters, plus a pair of reserves, all had two or more fouls by halftime. They were called for 13 fouls through the first 16 minutes.

"That's been our bug-a-boo through two games," West Liberty coach Matt Hoeppner said. "Our starting point guard was on the bench too much for our liking. We easily could've been leading that game."

Instead, it was the Lancers (2-0) who led thanks to a nearly perfect day at the free throw line.

They went 11-of-12 from the line in the second period, part of their effort that outscored the Comets 23-12 in the frame.