West Liberty overcomes Tipton 56-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but West Liberty still prevailed 56-41 against Tipton on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off with January 28, 2022 at West Liberty High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Tipton faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

