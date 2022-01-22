 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Liberty staggers Camanche with punishing performance 59-20
West Liberty controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-20 victory over Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Camanche took on Monticello on January 11 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap

