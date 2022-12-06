Wilton nips Tipton in taut scare 44-40

Wilton surfed the tension to ride to a 44-40 win over Tipton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Wilton and Tipton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap
