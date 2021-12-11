 Skip to main content
Wilton rains all over Goose Lake Northeast 71-35
Wilton rains all over Goose Lake Northeast 71-35

Wilton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-35 victory over Goose Lake Northeast at Goose Lake Northeast High on December 11 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

