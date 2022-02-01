Wilton rolls like thunder over Wellman Mid-Prairie 67-36

Wilton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-36 win over Wellman Mid-Prairie on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Camanche and Wilton took on Lisbon on January 27 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.