Wilton turns out the lights on Durant 69-37
Wilton turns out the lights on Durant 69-37

Wilton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Durant 69-37 in Iowa girls basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 20, Durant faced off against Bellevue and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on January 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap

