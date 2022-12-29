 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago hits the gas after slow start to blow past Annawan 64-49

Winnebago stepped up after being down and cruised past Annawan 64-49 at Annawan High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Annawan started on steady ground by forging a 20-9 lead over Winnebago at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.

Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

