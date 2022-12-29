Winnebago hits the gas after slow start to blow past Annawan 64-49

Winnebago stepped up after being down and cruised past Annawan 64-49 at Annawan High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Annawan started on steady ground by forging a 20-9 lead over Winnebago at the end of the first quarter.
The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.
Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.
The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.
Recently on December 17, Annawan squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.