Winnebago hits the gas after slow start to blow past Annawan 64-49

Winnebago stepped up after being down and cruised past Annawan 64-49 at Annawan High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Annawan started on steady ground by forging a 20-9 lead over Winnebago at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.

Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.