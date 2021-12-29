Winning recipe: Camp Point Central broils Annawan 60-48

Playing with a winning hand, Camp Point Central trumped Annawan 60-48 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

The Braves started on steady ground by forging a 33-27 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-39 lead over the Braves.

