Winning recipe: Camp Point Central broils Annawan 60-48

Playing with a winning hand, Camp Point Central trumped Annawan 60-48 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
The Braves started on steady ground by forging a 33-27 lead over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-39 lead over the Braves.
