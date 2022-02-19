 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning recipe: Davenport Assumption broils Wellman Mid-Prairie 44-32

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Davenport Assumption blunted Wellman Mid-Prairie's plans 44-32 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Davenport Assumption opened with a 10-7 advantage over Wellman Mid-Prairie through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 22-16 gap over the Golden Hawks at halftime.

In recent action on February 12, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Davenport Assumption took on Donnellson Central Lee on February 12 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News