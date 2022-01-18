Winning recipe: Muscatine broils Clinton 61-47

Muscatine notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 61-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Clinton faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap
The Muskies' shooting jumped to a 31-25 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.
