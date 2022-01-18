 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winning recipe: Muscatine broils Clinton 61-47
0 Comments

Winning recipe: Muscatine broils Clinton 61-47

  • 0

Muscatine notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 61-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 11, Clinton faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap

The Muskies' shooting jumped to a 31-25 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News