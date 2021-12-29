 Skip to main content
Winning recipe: Normal broils Rock Island 55-42
Winning recipe: Normal broils Rock Island 55-42

Normal collected a 55-42 victory over Rock Island in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Normal made the first move by forging a 36-25 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Ironmen struck over the Rocks when the fourth quarter began 49-32.

