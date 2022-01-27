Winning recipe: Taylor Ridge Rockridge broils Monmouth-Roseville 53-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Monmouth-Roseville 53-42 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.

Monmouth-Roseville started on steady ground by forging a 22-11 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville came from behind to grab the advantage 28-19 at intermission over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

The Titans moved ahead by earning a 37-35 advantage over the Rockets at the end of the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.