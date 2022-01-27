Winning recipe: Taylor Ridge Rockridge broils Monmouth-Roseville 53-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Taylor Ridge Rockridge spurred past Monmouth-Roseville 53-42 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.
Monmouth-Roseville started on steady ground by forging a 22-11 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the end of the first quarter.
Monmouth-Roseville came from behind to grab the advantage 28-19 at intermission over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
The Titans moved ahead by earning a 37-35 advantage over the Rockets at the end of the third quarter.
In recent action on January 20, Monmouth-Roseville faced off against Erie E/P and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 20 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
