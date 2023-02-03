Playing with a winning hand, Winthrop East Buchanan trumped Calamus-Wheatland 51-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with December 11, 2021 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 24, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.