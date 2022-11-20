With a new coach comes a fresh start for Muskies

The new faces around the Muscatine High School girls basketball program have brought a feeling of fresh air around the program as the 2022-23 season kicks off.

After going 5-17 last season, the Muskies hope last winter represented a bottoming out for the program and the team can wiggle its way up the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings behind first-year head coach Addison Westercamp.

The Muskies open the season at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Cedar Rapids Prairie in nonconference play.

"I think we're grooving together," Westercamp said. "It's nice to see us functioning as one team instead of separate people. The girls get to practice every day and want to be here, and we have a bunch of personalities that mesh well together."

The precedent for the program to turn things around quickly is there.

Muscatine's five wins a season ago was the program's lowest total since 2009-10, when it went 4-18, 2-12 in the MAC under then first-year head coach Susan Orvis.

In Orvis' second season, the Muskies went 13-10 and sported a 10-6 mark in conference play.

By the 2012-13 season, the Muskies were playing at state.

Muscatine hasn't been back since then, however, and Westercamp knows it's a process to establish a program — one that starts at the youth level.

"I'm getting acclimated to this type of basketball being at a Class 5A school now, as opposed to the (smaller schools) I've been at previously," said Westercamp, whose squad will also have to contend with the shot clock under the first year of its implementation. "I wasn't around last year, but I don't think that record shows how good a team we have here.

"The staff got settled into our positions late (not hired until August). But going forward, we'd like to host camps for the younger ones and things like that."

In the meantime, there are ample opportunities for the current Muskies to earn playing time.

"We just have to work together in finding each other's strengths and I think we'll succeed," said senior Jazmeriah Jones.

Last season, Jones and the graduated Grace Bode shared the team lead in points per game, each scoring 6.5 a contest.

"It's a good environment for us here," Jones said. "We have a coach that believes in us and we continually see growth from everybody.

"It kind of affected us a little not having a coach for most of the summer, but the leadership we have now has made up for it."

In terms of scoring average, Muscatine graduated six of its top nine.

Senior Becca Haag finished at 3.3 points per game and was among the MAC's best shot blockers at over one per game. But she's still recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during the summer softball season and is shelved until late January.

However, the contributions of the Class of 2022 may have merely cast a temporary shadow over what the Muskies of 2022-23 and beyond are able to do.

"I'm excited to be on varsity and looking forward to a new start," said sophomore guard Macy Reno. "We're just hoping to get better and build off of last year.

"I think we'll grow under our new coach and progress, both as players, individually, and as a team."

Junior Avery Schroeder averaged just under three points per game in limited time as a sophomore, but showed flashes of being able to take over games for minutes at a time.

Schroeder was one of four players who dressed for varsity as sophomores. And all four — Schroeder, Ysabel Lerma, Brylee Seaman and Annie Zillig — have been major multi-sport contributors as varsity players despite still being juniors.

Though the injury to the 5-foot-10 Haag further hurts a team lacking in overall size, the Muskies have a pair at Haag's height or taller in sophomore Cate Lear and senior Taylor Green.

And whatever the team lacks in length, they hope to make up for in grit, which will be in no short supply this season as the school is allowing senior Ella Schroeder and sophomore Elsie Lewis to play hoops and take part in the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling at the same time.

"We've developed a good bond on the team," Green said. "Through the offseason, too, but especially during the season, we're super close."

"It's like a family here," said Haag. "I think we're athletic enough to compete and we've all played together now for a while. It's just a matter of adapting to new coaching."