Woodhull Al/Cam pounds out steady beat in win over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 44-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Woodhull Al/Cam didn't mind, dispatching Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 44-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Recently on January 10 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Monmouth United in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
