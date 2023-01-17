Wyoming Midland triggers avalanche over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 58-38

Wyoming Midland's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 58-38 on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland squared off with February 10, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Alburnett and Wyoming Midland took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.
