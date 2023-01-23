Zoom: Annawan leaves Kewanee Wethersfield in its wake 65-36

Annawan left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Kewanee Wethersfield 65-36 at Kewanee Wethersfield High on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield faced off on December 6, 2021 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Annawan took on Biggsville West Central on January 18 at Annawan High School. For results, click here.
