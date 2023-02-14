Bellevue stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-40 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Bellevue squared off with February 4, 2022 at Goose Lake Northeast High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on February 5, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.