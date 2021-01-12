Muskie girls pull away for win

Junior Grace Bode did much of the heavy lifting late, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line over the final six and a half minutes of the game. Bode finished with eight, all of which came on free throws.

When the Muskies were running their offense, it was the post play of seniors Alicia Garcia and Madi Petersen that gave Pleasant Valley fits.

Garcia enjoyed one of her best performances since suffering a devastating knee injury that kept her out the entire 2019-20 season.

Garcia finished with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor while also chipping in three assists and a block.

All three of Garcia’s assists were on feeds from the high post to Petersen down low, and the duo combined for 11 rebounds.

“(Alicia) looked like she felt good tonight,” Orvis said. “She was confident. I think it started for her on the offensive glass, she got a couple touches in there, and the way they were playing the high post, she got to the rim a couple times. And to see her and Madi work together so well, along with Emma Zillig working the baseline, the confidence grew in all of them.

“It was great to see that out of all of them.”

Petersen finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.