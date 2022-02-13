Prep basketball: MHS inducts Hall of Fame class; Comet girls advance

An esteemed class of athletes and coaches were inducted into the Muscatine High School Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Muskie boys varsity basketball game against the North Scott Lancers.

Though Muscatine came up short on the court in a loss to the Lancers, there was much success to be celebrated at Muscatine High School on Friday night.

Among the athletes enshrined in the Class of 2022 were: Taylor Berry (softball); Bobby Duggan (wrestling); Joe Dodder (baseball); DJuana Kendrick (track & field); Leti Lerma (basketball and softball); Jon Phillips (football); Jason Jones (baseball); Steve Hindahl (baseball); Travis Greenwald (swimming); Kati Shihadeh (soccer)

Coaches inducted were Bob Leech (baseball) and Denny Schuur (softball).

"(When I was standing on the court getting the award), I was just thinking about all the players that came through," said Schuur, who led the Muskie softball team to 14 Mississippi Athletic Conference titles and a dozen trips to state, including two state championships (1989 and 2000). "I thought about how fortunate I was to have good players and how fortunate I am to receive this honor.

"Not only am I proud of what we did while I was here, but I'm very proud of what those that have come after me. (Current head coach Steve Hopkins) has continued that tradition on."

For the rest of what happened on the hardwood and on the mats, here's a recap of the action from Friday and Saturday:

Boys basketball

Muscatine hoopers take two losses: The Muscatine Muskies lost twice in two days over the weekend.

The first came Friday night against North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference action. That ended 51-34 in favor of the Lancers.

On Saturday, Muscatine (1-18, 1-15 MAC) traveled to Fort Madison to take on Class 3A seventh-ranked Fort Madison and didn't fare much better, taking the short end of 70-50 outcome against the Bloodhounds.

Muscatine's Sam Emmert led the losing effort against North Scott (10-9, 8-8) with 13 points, but the Lancers' Oliver Hughes ended with a game-high 17.

Against Fort Madison (16-14), Dante Lee's 21 paced the Muskies while Braden Hufford chipped in 10 as Fort Madison held a slim 32-28 halftime lead before putting distance between the sides over the course of the second half.

Girls basketball

West Liberty rolls into 3A semis: With a 57-33 victory over the Northeast Rebels in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A tournament, the seventh-ranked West Liberty Comets earned a spot in the semifinal round.

That game will be in West Liberty against Davenport Assumption on Wednesday.

Against Northeast (7-15), the Comets (18-4) took control early with a 17-9 lead after one quarter of play and a 30-17 halftime advantage.

Finley Hall and Macy Daufeldt shared the Comet team-high with 17 points apiece. Teammate Sailor Hall added 14.

Lancers slash Muskies' upset hopes: Kayla Fountain and Lauren Golinghorst were the main sources of power for the Class 4A No. 12 North Scott Lancers in Friday night’s 66-53 win over the Muscatine girls basketball team at The Pit inside North Scott High School.

Fountain shot 9 of 17 from the field for 25 points while Golinghorst went for 17 points (8 of 13 shooting). Hattie Hagedorn chipped in 11 for the Lancers (13-8, 12-6 MAC).

Muscatine (5-16, 4-14) was led by Jazmeriah Jones' 10 points while Annie Zillig and Avery Schroeder each scored eight.

The Muskies head into the Class 5A tournament, where sixth-ranked Iowa City High awaits in the semifinal round. That game will be at City High on Saturday.

Columbus ousted by Danville: The Columbus Wildcats’ season came to end in the play-in round of the Class 2A tournament, where the Danville Bears defended its home court with a 77-32 win.

Danville (12-10) advances to play at Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday. The Bears took the Wildcats out of it early, as Danville’s advantage reached 25-10 by the end of the first quarter.

Columbus, (3-19) was led in scoring for the game by senior Libby White, who had 10. Freshman Lily Coil and junior Sera Vela added nine each.

Though wins did not come easy for the Wildcats this season, it was still a step in the right direction after the program failed to field a team for the 2020-21 season. And with Coil and Vela, the squad’s top two scorers this season, set to return, Columbus could have brighter days ahead.

