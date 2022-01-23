Prep basketball: Muskies get first win; three from area surpass 1,000 career points

West Liberty (12-3, 11-2 RVC) saw senior Macy Daufeldt go for 33 points against North Cedar while Finley Hall added 17 and Pearson Hall compiled 14 in that game.

Daufeldt's 33 put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.

The Comets are back at it on Monday with a game at Mid-Prairie.

L-M secures spot in SEISC top three: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons put more room between the third spot in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and the field with a 34-26 win at Pekin High School against the Panthers.

The Falcons (11-2, 7-2 SEISC) sit behind unbeaten Mediapolis and Winfield-Mount Union (14-2, 11-1), but have some breathing room below them with the next-best records coming from Highland and Wapello, who both have six conference losses.

L-M is at Highland on Tuesday.

Columbus gets win No. 3: The Columbus Wildcats moved to 3-12 on the season and 2-9 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division games by beating Hillcrest Academy, 49-33, at Columbus High School.