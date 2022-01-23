Prep basketball: Muskies get first win; three from area surpass 1,000 career points

Behind 19 points from senior Dante Lee, the Muscatine Muskies captured its first boys basketball win of the season last Friday night with a 72-65 triumph over Clinton in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at Muscatine High School.
Lee was one of four Muskies (1-10, 1-8 MAC) to reach double figures. Braden Hufford added 15 and Luke Wieskamp 13 while Darnell Thompson gave Muscatine energetic minutes off the bench and ended up with 14.
Clinton (2-12, 1-7) big man Lucas Weiner recorded a game-high 26 points on an efficient 11 of 16 shooting, but the River Kings couldn't get enough elsewhere to overcome a second-half Muskie charge that saw Muscatine win the fourth quarter by a 26-10 margin after the River Kings led 55-46 at the end of the third.
The Muskies are at Davenport Central on Monday night for a rescheduled game from Jan. 14.
Wilton's Kirkman goes over 1,000 career points: In Wilton's 68-57 victory over Bellevue, Caden Kirkman went over 1,000 career points.
Kirkman went for 16 points and 11 rebounds as Wilton improved to 11-3. Teammate Landyn Putman tallied 16 points and Aidan Walker chipped in 14. Colby Sieverding of Bellevue (7-7) led the game with 22.
Iowa City Liberty visits Wilton for a non-conference game on Monday.
Griffin gets 1,000th point: Wapello senior guard Maddox Griffin surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career by scoring 28 points in a 53-41 victory in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play over Highland.
The Indians (8-7, 7-4 SEISC) took each individual quarter until the Huskies were able to draw a 16-16 stalemate in the fourth, which wasn't good enough for Highland (1-13, 1-11)to overtake the lead.
The Indians are at home on Monday against Hillcrest Academy.
Comets fall short: The West Liberty Comets dropped its fifth straight game, a 63-55 setback to North Cedar.
North Cedar (2-12) jumped on the Comets (3-12) early, taking a 21-12 after one quarter of play.
West Liberty is at Mid-Prairie on Tuesday.
Panthers deny Falcons: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons were down just two points in its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division game against the Pekin Panthers, but the home Panthers were able to take a 45-35 outcome.
L-M (1-12, 1-9 SEISC) was outscored 21-9 in the third quarter by Pekin (6-8, 6-5).
Highland hosts the Falcons on Tuesday.
Durant can't withstand Rebels' attack: The Durant Wildcats faced a four-point halftime deficit in its game against cross-division River Valley Conference opponent Northeast, but saw that margin double to eight by the end of the third.
Durant (4-11) lost 59-38 after being outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats are back at home on Tuesday for a game against Wilton.
Wildcats can't mount comeback: After falling behind 39-10 in the first half, the Columbus Wildcats outscored its Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division opponent Hillcrest Academy over the final two quarters, but were still on the short end of a 62-35 final.
Columbus (3-11, 3-7 SEISC) fell behind 24-2 at the end of the first as the Ravens (10-3, 8-3) cruised from there.
Pekin visits Columbus on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
West Liberty gets pair of wins: The Class 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty Comets scored wins Friday night and Saturday, with a 75-27 shellacking of River Valley Conference South Division foe North Cedar at West Liberty High School before returning to its home court to beat Camanche in a cross-division RVC game, 59-20.
West Liberty (12-3, 11-2 RVC) saw senior Macy Daufeldt go for 33 points against North Cedar while Finley Hall added 17 and Pearson Hall compiled 14 in that game.
Daufeldt's 33 put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
The Comets are back at it on Monday with a game at Mid-Prairie.
L-M secures spot in SEISC top three: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons put more room between the third spot in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and the field with a 34-26 win at Pekin High School against the Panthers.
The Falcons (11-2, 7-2 SEISC) sit behind unbeaten Mediapolis and Winfield-Mount Union (14-2, 11-1), but have some breathing room below them with the next-best records coming from Highland and Wapello, who both have six conference losses.
L-M is at Highland on Tuesday.
Columbus gets win No. 3: The Columbus Wildcats moved to 3-12 on the season and 2-9 in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division games by beating Hillcrest Academy, 49-33, at Columbus High School.
Lily Coil had 26 points on 13 of 21 shooting for Columbus while teammate Aracely Garza grabbed 10 rebounds against the Ravens (1-13, 0-9).
The Wildcats are at Pekin on Tuesday.
Wildcats three better than Northeast: Durant defended its home court by beating Northeast 54-51 in a cross-division River Valley Conference game at Durant High School.
Three Durant (5-11) players reached double figures in points, with Isabelle DeLong and Kylie Schult, who also had 10 rebounds, sharing the team-high 14 while Ally Happ added 12.
The Wildcats are back at home on Tuesday against Wilton.
Wilton edged by Bellevue: The Wilton Beavers traveled to Bellevue High School and were met with a 76-71 defeat by the home Comets in a cross-division River Valley Conference contest.
Wilton (8-6) held a 61-53 lead after three quarters of play, but the Comets (9-3) outscored the Beavers 23-10 over the final eight minutes.
The Beavers play Camanche at home on Tuesday.
Wapello dropped by Highland: The Highland Huskies dropped the Wapello Arrows by a convincing 57-17 outcome in Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division play at Wapello High School.
Wapello (7-8, 5-6) hosts Hillcrest Academy on Monday evening.